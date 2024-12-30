Breaking News
Mumbai: 32-year-old man stabs wife to death in Malad, surrenders to police

Mumbai: 32-year-old man stabs wife to death in Malad, surrenders to police

Updated on: 30 December,2024 12:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Last night Nitin reportedly called Komal to meet at his friend's house during the meeting, he attacked her with a knife, fatally wounding her

Mumbai: 32-year-old man stabs wife to death in Malad, surrenders to police

Mumbai: 32-year-old man stabs wife to death in Malad, surrenders to police
A tragic incident occurred in the Kasam Bagh area of Dindoshi, Malad East, where a 32-year-old man, Nitin Jambhale, allegedly stabbed his 25-year-old wife, Komal Shelar, resulting in her death. Following the incident, the accused surrendered to the police late last night.


According to the police sources, the couple had a turbulent relationship. They first met in 2009, and their acquaintance became a relationship. In 2019, they got married despite opposition from their families. However, the marriage was strained, and Komal had been living at her maternal home for some time.


Last night Nitin reportedly called Komal to meet at his friend's house during the meeting, he attacked her with a knife, fatally wounding her. After committing the murder, Nitin went to the Dindoshi police station and surrendered himself.


The Dindoshi police have arrested the accused and registered a case of murder under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He is scheduled to be presented in court today for remand. An officer stated that an ongoing investigation is underway to uncover the motive and details of the incident.

