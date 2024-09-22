Accused has a long history of crimes, including theft, extortion, assault, kidnapping, rape, and molestation

The Dindoshi police have arrested Sanjay Sukam, 35, a seasoned criminal with a history of serious offences. Sukam was apprehended on Saturday after attacking a 12-year-old girl. The accused’s crimes range from theft, extortion, assault, snatching kidnapping, rape, and molestation which includes minor girls. A total of 29 cases have been registered against him.

According to police sources, the victim was returning home after buying milk from the shop. The accused grabbed her and began touching her private parts. Fortunately, the victim managed to break free and immediately ran home and told her mother about the assault. The victim’s mother approached the Dindoshi police station and filed a complaint.

“We have registered a case under Section 74 of BNS and various Sections of the POCSO Act. He was produced before the court and remanded to police custody,” said an officer from the Dindoshi police station.

“Under the guidance of DCP Smita Patil of Zone 12, Senior Inspector Irfan Shaikh, PSI Savne, and the Anti-Gunda team—comprising PH Vygankar, Sachin Kamble, Shinde, and Bhandare—launched an investigation. With the help of an informer, the team was able to trace and arrest Sukam from a garden near Malad Railway Station (East) yesterday,” the officer added.

The accused has a long history of criminal activity, having started committing crimes at the age of 18. He committed his first crime in 2006. He has spent years behind bars and was even banished from the city due to his repeated offenses, yet he continues his unlawful activities.