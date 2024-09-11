Breaking News
Aarey accident spree: 47-year-old man dies after getting hit by BEST bus; driver held

Updated on: 11 September,2024 11:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The accident occurred around 7.30 am when the deceased was on his way to deliver pav (bread) in the Mayur Nagar and Royal Palm area.

Representative image

On September 10 morning, a bread delivery agent died after he was hit by a BEST bus in the Aarey Colony. Previously, a speeding SUV by a 17-year-old boy crashed into a 27-year-old milkman killing him and following that three boys died after an accident.


On Tuesday morning, the 47-year-old man, who was identified as Sadiq Sajid Khan, a resident of Dindoshi's Jai Bheem Nagar, died after his bike was hit by a BEST bus. The accident occurred around 7.30 am when he was on his way to deliver pav (bread) in the Mayur Nagar and Royal Palm area. 



The bus, operating on route no 452 (Goregaon station to Mayur Nagar), was being driven by Ramesh Londe hit Khan's two-wheeler near Unit number 6 and consequently crushed Khan under the tyre of the bus. 


The passersby had rushed the Dindoshi resident to hospital but was declared dead, an officer from Aarey Police Station said.

The driver has been detained we are currently in the process of registering an FIR under various sections of BNS including section negligence and rash driving the officer added.  

