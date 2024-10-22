Breaking News
Mumbai court acquits man of rape charges due to 11-month live-in agreement
Baba Siddique murder: Police claim suspects are not cooperating in investigation
Pak still trying to spill blood in Kashmir: LG
After 114 hoax calls, aviation ministry announces measures to bolster airport security
Anand Dighe’s nephew Kedar joins poll race, eyes Thane seat
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Man on the run for 18 years after theft assault case against him held by Dindoshi Police

Man on the run for 18 years after theft, assault case against him held by Dindoshi Police

Updated on: 22 October,2024 09:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Acting on a tip-off, the police officials set up surveillance and caught the suspect from the Santacruz area, said an official

Man on the run for 18 years after theft, assault case against him held by Dindoshi Police

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Man on the run for 18 years after theft, assault case against him held by Dindoshi Police
x
00:00

The Dindoshi Police in Mumbai have arrested a fugitive accused, who had been on the run for 18 years after a theft and an assault case was registered against him, the police said on Tuesday.


It said that the arrest is related to a 2006 case of theft and assault in the Malad east area where the accused posed as a courier man to conduct the crime. 


The accused has been identified as Ramzan Nasruddin Shaikh, an official said.


According to the police sources the incident took place in 2006 when Shaikh along with his and an accomplice under the guise of posing as a parcel delivery person entered the victim's home. Once inside, his accomplice attacked the woman's husband, injuring him before making off with valuable items from the house.  

They said that following the crime, the police launched an investigation, during which Ramzan's name surfaced. However, he had fled the scene and remained at large for nearly two decades.

The arrest was made possible due to the persistent efforts under the guidance of DCP Smita Patil Zone XII and in charge Senior Police Inspector Raees Shaikh, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off, Sub-inspector Nitin Sawane and his team, set up surveillance and reportedly caught Ramzan from the Santacruz area.

Ramzan was produced before the Borivali court, where he was remanded to judicial custody, said an official.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai police dindoshi mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK