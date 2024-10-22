Breaking News
Mumbai crime branch seizes 1,000 e-cigarettes worth Rs 30 lakh in Agripada, one held

Updated on: 22 October,2024 09:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The operation was carried out on October 21, following a tip-off that an owner of a imitation jewellery shop was illegally stocking and selling e-cigarettes from his shop, an official said

In a major crackdown, the Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit 2 seized a stock 1,000 banned e-cigarettes worth Rs. 30 lakh from a local businessman in Agripada. The action was taken under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019,  which bans the production, storage, sale, and transportation of e-cigarettes across India due to health risks associated with nicotine, an official said.


According to the police, the operation was carried out on October 21, following a tip-off that Faisal Jamal Motiwala, owner of Jamal Jewellers in Cutlery Market in Mangaldas Market, was illegally stocking and selling e-cigarettes from his imitation jewelry shop. Acting on this information, a police team set up surveillance at both his shop and residence.


The operation conducted by Police Inspector Dilip Tejankar, WPI Vaishali Pawar, PSI Sanjay Bhave, head constable Amol Salunkhe, Prashant Thitame, Sunil Harad, Swapnil Dere, Firoz Sayyad and Sandip Ahvad, the police said


"The suspect was caught in the act, carrying a carton containing 200 e-cigarettes from his residence to his shop. Upon further interrogation, he admitted to storing a larger stock of the banned e-cigarettes at his residence in Aakash Apartment, Agripada. A subsequent raid at his home led to the discovery of four more cartons containing 800 additional e-cigarettes," said an official.

"The seized e-cigarettes were reportedly sourced from Delhi and Mumbai. The total haul amounted to 1,000 e-cigarettes, with an estimated market value of Rs. 30 lakh," said an official.

Motiwala has been booked under Sections 7 and 8 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, he said, adding that further investigations are being conducted by the police officials, he said.

The police emphasized their commitment to enforcing the ban and preventing the sale of e-cigarettes, particularly near schools, colleges, and public places, the official added.

