An official police preventive order said, "any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023"

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai Police bans flying and sale of sky lanterns in city ahead of Diwali, check details x 00:00

Ahead of Diwali 2024, Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued a preventive order banning flying and sale of sky lanterns in city as safety and security measure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Police in its preventive order said, "Reports have been received that due to the situation prevailing in the areas under the jurisdiction of Mumbai Police, it is noticed that use, sale and storage of lanterns and flying them between October 23, 2024 to November 24, 2023 in the Mumbai Police jurisdiction may cause grave danger to human life, safety and injury to public property."

It further said, "It is necessary that some checks should be put on flying lanterns activities, use, sale and storage of them in the Mumbai Police Commissionerate, to prevent the activities of antisocial elements through such type of lanterns during the said period in Mumbai and that immediate action is necessary to prevention of the same."

The preventive order was issued by Akbar Pathan, DCP (Operations), Mumbai Police.

It said that during the period of 30 days i.e. from October 23 to November 24, no flying activities of such type of lanterns and no use, sale and storage is to be allowed in the jurisdiction of Mumbai Police.

An official said, "It is a routine preventive order that is reviewed and issued every 30 days."

The order said, any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

In an another preventive order, the Mumbai Police on Saturday issued an order prohibiting fireworks in areas close to oil and fuel companies in the city.

The order says, "no person shall let off or throw any fire crackers/firework or send up any rocket upon any place within a distance of 500 meters beyond the buffer zones of bottling plant and the following areas of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

It further said that the order was applicable in the following areas:

1. Outside perimeter area of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Lid., and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Refinery.

2. Mahul Terminal Area.

3. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Plant Area

4. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Plant Area.

5. Behind 15 and 50 acres area up to Special Oil Refinery.