Breaking News
Mumbai court acquits man of rape charges due to 11-month live-in agreement
Baba Siddique murder: Police claim suspects are not cooperating in investigation
Pak still trying to spill blood in Kashmir: LG
After 114 hoax calls, aviation ministry announces measures to bolster airport security
Anand Dighe’s nephew Kedar joins poll race, eyes Thane seat
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Baba Siddique murder Zeeshan Siddique again visits Mumbai Police Commissioners office

Baba Siddique murder: Zeeshan Siddique again visits Mumbai Police Commissioner's office

Updated on: 22 October,2024 07:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Zeeshan Siddique had also met Mumbai Police Commissioner last week on Thursday. He had also met the officials of Mumbai crime branch on Wednesday

Baba Siddique murder: Zeeshan Siddique again visits Mumbai Police Commissioner's office

Baba Siddique and Zeeshan. File Pic

Listen to this article
Baba Siddique murder: Zeeshan Siddique again visits Mumbai Police Commissioner's office
x
00:00

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique on Tuesday once again visited Mumbai Police Commissioner's office in south Mumbai.


Zeeshan was seen reaching the police headquaters on Tuesday evening.


Sources said, he had visited to overview the on going investigations in the matter.


Zeeshan Siddique had also met Mumbai Police Commissioner last week on Thursday. He had also met the officials of Mumbai crime branch on Wednesday.

Baba Siddique was killed earlier this month near Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar area of suburban Mumbai.

Zeeshan and his family had last week also met Deputy Chief Ministers (CM) Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar October 18, to discuss over the probe related to the murder of his father and former Maharashtra minister Baba. The meeting, which took place at official residence of Fadnavis was also attended by senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel, Joint Commissioner (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam and Mumbai Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Datta Nalawade.  

During the meeting, the police officers briefed Zeeshan and his family members on the progress made so far in the investigation and the direction it is heading into in the Baba Siddique murder case.

The office of Deputy CM Fadnavis informed that the purpose of the meeting was to update the family on the investigation. 

Earlier, Zeeshan Siddique had visited the police commissioners office and later posted on X his first reaction in the Baba Siddique murder case.

In a first reaction, the Bandra east MLA had said that his father lost his life while protecting the lives and homes of the poor, hinting at the possible motive behind the killing of Ajit Pawar-led NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister. 

He had written, "My father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people. Today, my family is broken but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain. I NEED JUSTICE, MY FAMILY NEEDS JUSTICE."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Zeeshan Siddique baba siddique mumbai police mumbai crime news mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK