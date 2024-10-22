Zeeshan Siddique had also met Mumbai Police Commissioner last week on Thursday. He had also met the officials of Mumbai crime branch on Wednesday

Baba Siddique and Zeeshan. File Pic

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique on Tuesday once again visited Mumbai Police Commissioner's office in south Mumbai.

Zeeshan was seen reaching the police headquaters on Tuesday evening.

Sources said, he had visited to overview the on going investigations in the matter.

Baba Siddique was killed earlier this month near Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar area of suburban Mumbai.

Zeeshan and his family had last week also met Deputy Chief Ministers (CM) Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar October 18, to discuss over the probe related to the murder of his father and former Maharashtra minister Baba. The meeting, which took place at official residence of Fadnavis was also attended by senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel, Joint Commissioner (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam and Mumbai Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Datta Nalawade.

During the meeting, the police officers briefed Zeeshan and his family members on the progress made so far in the investigation and the direction it is heading into in the Baba Siddique murder case.

The office of Deputy CM Fadnavis informed that the purpose of the meeting was to update the family on the investigation.

Earlier, Zeeshan Siddique had visited the police commissioners office and later posted on X his first reaction in the Baba Siddique murder case.

In a first reaction, the Bandra east MLA had said that his father lost his life while protecting the lives and homes of the poor, hinting at the possible motive behind the killing of Ajit Pawar-led NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister.

He had written, "My father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people. Today, my family is broken but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain. I NEED JUSTICE, MY FAMILY NEEDS JUSTICE."

