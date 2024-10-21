Baba Siddique was shot dead in Nirmal Nagar area of Bandra East on October 12

The accused being produced before a Mumbai court. Pic/Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Baba Siddique murder case: Four accused remanded to police custody till October 25, cops say they are 'Uncooperative' in probe x 00:00

Four accused arrested in connection with the Baba Siddique murder case were on Monday remanded to police custody till October 25 as the Mumbai Police officials said that they were 'Uncooperative' in investigations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four accused identified as Dharmaraj Khashyap, Pravin Lonkar, Gurmail Singh, and Harish Nisad were on Monday produced before Esplanade Court in south Mumbai after their police custody ended on Monday.

The former Maharashtra minister and Ajit Pawar-led NCP leader, Baba Siddique was shot dead in Nirmal Nagar area of Bandra East on October 12. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra west but was declared dead.

Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), Uttar Pradesh native Dharmaraj Kashyap (21), Harish Kumar Nisad (26) and Pune-based Pravin Lonkar (30) were initially arrested by the Mumbai Police in the matter. They were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Esplanade court) V R Patil on Monday at the end of their initial remand.

All four accused were uncooperative and were either giving misleading information or not giving adequate information for the police investigations, official sources said.

Meanwhile, Bandra east MLA Zeeshan Siddique, son of slain former MLA Baba Siddique, said his father's killers have "turned their sight" on him, but he can't be intimidated as he has the blood of a lion in his veins and carries his "roar".

Baba Siddique was fatally shot near the office of Zeeshan Siddique on October 12 night.

"They silenced my father. But they forget - he was a lion and I carry his roar within me, his fight in my veins. He stood for justice, fought for change and withstood the storms with unwavering courage," Bandra (East) MLA Zeeshan Siddique said in a post on X on Sunday.

They silenced my father. But they forget - he was a lion—and I carry his roar within me, his fight in my veins. He stood for justice, fought for change and withstood the storms with unwavering courage. Now, those who brought him down turn their sights on me assuming they’ve won,… — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) October 20, 2024

"Now, those who brought him down turn their sights on me assuming they've won, to them I declare: The blood of a lion runs in my veins. I am still here, unafraid and unbroken. They took one, but I rise in his place. This fight is far from over. Today, I stand where he stood : ALIVE, RELENTLESS and READY. To my people of Vandre East, I am always with you (sic)," he added.

Police have so far arrested 10 persons in connection with the killing of Baba Siddique and are looking for the main shooter and two alleged conspirators.