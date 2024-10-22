The main day of Diwali, known as Lakshmi Puja or Badi Diwali, falls on the third day, when homes and temples are illuminated with diyas (oil lamps), candles, and lights to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity

Diwali is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in India. Diwali, also known as Deepavali or the Festival of Lights, symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Diwali holds great cultural, religious, and social significance, making it a time of joy and family gatherings.

When is Diwali 2024? Date and Shubh Muhurat

In 2024, Diwali will be celebrated on Thursday, October 31. The festival spans over five days, with each day holding its own importance and meaning in the Hindu tradition. The main day of Diwali, known as Lakshmi Puja or Badi Diwali, falls on the third day, when homes and temples are illuminated with diyas (oil lamps), candles, and lights to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity.

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for Diwali 2024 begin with the Amavasya Tithi, which starts on October 31, 2024, at 3:52 PM and ends on November 1, 2024, at 6:16 PM in Mumbai. The ideal time for performing Lakshmi Puja falls within Pradosh Kaal on October 31, between 6:05 PM and 8:36 PM.

The most favourable Lakshmi Puja Muhurat is from 6:57 PM to 8:36 PM, aligning with Vrishabha Muhurat, which is from 6:57 PM to 8:56 PM on the same evening, making it a spiritually potent period for celebrations and rituals.

Important days of Diwali 2024:

Dhanteras – Tuesday, October 29, 2024: The festival begins with Dhanteras, a day considered auspicious for buying gold, silver, and other valuable items. It is also a time for prayers to Lord Dhanvantari for good health and prosperity.

Narak Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali) – Wednesday, October 30, 2024: This day is observed to celebrate the defeat of the demon Narakasura by Lord Krishna, symbolising the removal of negativity and evil.

Diwali (Lakshmi Puja) – Thursday, October 31, 2024: The main day of Diwali is marked by Lakshmi Puja, where families offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi, seeking blessings for wealth, happiness, and well-being.

Govardhan Puja – Friday, November 1, 2024: This day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Krishna, who is believed to have lifted the Govardhan Hill to protect the people of Gokul from heavy rains. It is also a day to show gratitude for nature’s bounty.

Bhai Dooj – Saturday, November 2, 2024: The final day of Diwali, Bhai Dooj, celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters pray for the long life and prosperity of their brothers, while brothers vow to protect and support their sisters.

Significance of Diwali

Diwali is a festival that holds spiritual significance across several religions. For Hindus, it celebrates Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and his victory over the demon king Ravana.

During Diwali, families come together to clean and decorate their homes, exchange gifts, prepare special sweets, and participate in fireworks displays. Communities celebrate with joy, fostering a sense of togetherness and renewal.

Diwali 2024 serves as a reminder to embrace hope, joy, and positive change as we look forward to a prosperous year ahead.