Mango kaju katli to Kaju katli blueberry cheesecake: Ahead of Diwali, Indians and chefs share their love for the sweet with recipes

Among the many Indian sweets enjoyed during Diwali, kaju katli has a special place because of its richness. While it may look simple, it is easily the most favourite choice for anybody and has over time become a part of pop culture with memes, but that hasn’t diminished its popularity

While the traditional kaju katli is popular, Indian chefs are also making mango kaju katli (in picture). Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

Kaju katli is an emotion that is undoubtedly mostly seen during Diwali. With the festival of lights around the corner, many Mumbaikars and Indians around the world will enjoy a variety of sweets. However, the kaju katli is always an eternal favourite. In fact, the delicious Indian sweet has been at the receiving end of good and bad jokes but that hasn’t led to its shine diminishing just like the silver vark on it.