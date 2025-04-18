RCB’s quest for their first home win of the season hinges heavily on their batters’ ability to counter Punjab’s spin duo

A view of the M. Chinnaswamy stadium (Pic: @ipl/X)

Listen to this article RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: What is the latest start time for a five-over IPL match? x 00:00

The IPL 2025 showdown between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday faced a delay due to persistent rain. The toss, originally scheduled for 7:00 PM IST, was pushed back following a steady drizzle that set in before the match. Consequently, the start time of 7:30 PM IST was also deferred.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the IPL playing conditions, a match beginning at 7:30 PM IST is expected to conclude by 10:50 PM IST. However, an additional 60 minutes of extra time is allotted to ensure a result, allowing play to extend until 11:50 PM IST if necessary. If ground conditions improve and the umpires determine that a five-over contest is feasible within that timeframe, the match can proceed accordingly.

RCB’s quest for their first home win of the season hinges heavily on their batters’ ability to counter Punjab’s spin duo, especially the experienced Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal, alongside part-time off-spinner Glenn Maxwell, will be keen to exploit Bengaluru’s vulnerability against spin.

RCB batters have visibly struggled against slower bowlers such as R Sai Kishore (2/22 vs Gujarat Titans), Kuldeep Yadav (2/17), and Vipraj Nigam (2/18, both Delhi Capitals) once the field spread out. Chahal and Maxwell, having previously spent years with the Bengaluru franchise, are well-versed with the pitch dynamics and will look to put that knowledge to use.

Although RCB may find minor comfort in the fact that they batted first in those matches (against GT and DC), avoiding the challenge of dew, Chahal and Maxwell bring more than just experience, they bring tactical discipline. Chahal, known for his deceptive variations in pace and immaculate control of line and length, prefers to tempt batters into rash strokes by keeping the ball wide outside off-stump. This strategy often results in mishits and catches in the deep.

Maxwell, though not a massive turner of the ball, uses subtle changes in pace and relies on his precision. He has proven particularly effective against right-handers, which could be valuable against RCB's predominantly right-handed batting line-up.

On the other side, RCB's spin department, featuring Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma, will aim to mount their own challenge. Punjab also boasts solid pace options in Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen, who may not match the stature of veterans like Josh Hazlewood or Bhuvneshwar Kumar but can still deliver crucial breakthroughs.