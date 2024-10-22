Breaking News
Mumbai court acquits man of rape charges due to 11-month live-in agreement
Baba Siddique murder: Police claim suspects are not cooperating in investigation
Pak still trying to spill blood in Kashmir: LG
After 114 hoax calls, aviation ministry announces measures to bolster airport security
Anand Dighe’s nephew Kedar joins poll race, eyes Thane seat
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Diwali 2024 Dates muhurat timings significance heres all you need to know

Diwali 2024: Dates, muhurat timings, significance; here's all you need to know

Updated on: 22 October,2024 02:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The celebrations span five days, from the 13th day of the month of Ashvina to the second day of the month Karttika, according to the Hindu calendar

Diwali 2024: Dates, muhurat timings, significance; here's all you need to know

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Diwali 2024: Dates, muhurat timings, significance; here's all you need to know
x
00:00

Diwali, also known as Deepavali or Festival of Lights, is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals across India. Marking the triumph of good over evil or the victory of light over darkness depicts Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya following his victory over Ravana and his 14-year Vanvaas.


As it was the darkest night of the Hindu month of Kartik, the people of Ayodhya lit up the streets with earthen lamps to welcome him.


The celebrations span five days, from the 13th day of the month of Ashvina to the second day of the month Karttika, according to the Hindu calendar. 


When is Diwali 2024?

According to Drik Panchang, Diwali will be observed on October 31 this year. The festival commences with Dhanteras and concludes with Bhai Dooj, while others mark this day as Vishwakarma Puja. Lakshmi Puja is performed in all Indian states, during Amavasya.

It marks the beginning of a fresh start and good fortune by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and God Ganesha. During these five days, you would see families coming together, kids bursting firecrackers, neighbours distributing traditional Diwali sweets and people decorating their homes with lights, rangoli, diyas, and lanters and participating in various rituals in order to receive blessings.

Here's the full calendar of the Diwali celebrations:

  • Dhanteras - October 29

Dhanteras is the first day of the five-day celebration, where people buy idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesh and Lord Kuber. On this day Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber are worshipped for health and prosperity in homes. People also decorate their vehicles and entrances of their homes with flowers and garlands.

  • Choti Diwali - October 31

The celebration continues on the second day known as Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi, marking Lord Krishna's triumph against the demon Narakasura. 

  • Diwali and Lakshmi Puja - October 31

Diwali and Lakshmi Puja marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya along with Mata Sita, and Lakshman after defeating Ravana. On this day, people decorate their homes and perform Lakshmi and Ganesh puja in the evening.

  • Govardhan Puja - November 2

Govardhan Puja is celebrated after Diwali and is dedicated to the Govardhan Parvat.

  • Bhai Dooj - November 3

Bhai Dooj also known as Bhau Beej or Bhaiya Dooj is the last day of celebration, where the special bond between brothers and sisters is celebrated.

Lakshmi Puja: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Lakshmi puja muhurat - 06:57 pm to 08:36 pm on October 31,2024
  
Pradosh kaal - 06:05 PM to 08:36 PM
Vrishabha kaal - 06:57 PM to 08:56 PM 
Amavasya tithi begins - 03:52 PM on Oct 31, 2024 
Amavasya tithi ends - 06:16 PM on Nov 01, 2024

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

diwali Indian festival lights news India news Diwali 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK