Diwali 2024: Dates, muhurat timings, significance; here's all you need to know

Diwali, also known as Deepavali or Festival of Lights, is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals across India. Marking the triumph of good over evil or the victory of light over darkness depicts Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya following his victory over Ravana and his 14-year Vanvaas.

As it was the darkest night of the Hindu month of Kartik, the people of Ayodhya lit up the streets with earthen lamps to welcome him.

The celebrations span five days, from the 13th day of the month of Ashvina to the second day of the month Karttika, according to the Hindu calendar.

When is Diwali 2024?

According to Drik Panchang, Diwali will be observed on October 31 this year. The festival commences with Dhanteras and concludes with Bhai Dooj, while others mark this day as Vishwakarma Puja. Lakshmi Puja is performed in all Indian states, during Amavasya.

It marks the beginning of a fresh start and good fortune by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and God Ganesha. During these five days, you would see families coming together, kids bursting firecrackers, neighbours distributing traditional Diwali sweets and people decorating their homes with lights, rangoli, diyas, and lanters and participating in various rituals in order to receive blessings.

Here's the full calendar of the Diwali celebrations:

Dhanteras - October 29

Dhanteras is the first day of the five-day celebration, where people buy idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesh and Lord Kuber. On this day Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber are worshipped for health and prosperity in homes. People also decorate their vehicles and entrances of their homes with flowers and garlands.

Choti Diwali - October 31

The celebration continues on the second day known as Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi, marking Lord Krishna's triumph against the demon Narakasura.

Diwali and Lakshmi Puja - October 31

Diwali and Lakshmi Puja marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya along with Mata Sita, and Lakshman after defeating Ravana. On this day, people decorate their homes and perform Lakshmi and Ganesh puja in the evening.

Govardhan Puja - November 2

Govardhan Puja is celebrated after Diwali and is dedicated to the Govardhan Parvat.

Bhai Dooj - November 3

Bhai Dooj also known as Bhau Beej or Bhaiya Dooj is the last day of celebration, where the special bond between brothers and sisters is celebrated.

Lakshmi Puja: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Lakshmi puja muhurat - 06:57 pm to 08:36 pm on October 31,2024



Pradosh kaal - 06:05 PM to 08:36 PM

Vrishabha kaal - 06:57 PM to 08:56 PM

Amavasya tithi begins - 03:52 PM on Oct 31, 2024

Amavasya tithi ends - 06:16 PM on Nov 01, 2024