Diwali 2024: Four years on, what is the impact of ‘vocal for local’ this festive season?

Updated on: 17 October,2024 12:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Divya Nair | divya.nair@mid-day.com

The push for local products gained momentum in 2024. Ahead of Diwali 2024, we seek to find out if domestic products have reduced the dependence on Chinese goods for the Festival of lights

Representative image

In recent years, the call to boycott Chinese products has gained significant momentum in India, especially around the festive season of Diwali. The movement to shun goods made in China has been driven by a combination of nationalist sentiments, economic self-reliance, and geopolitical tensions, particularly the border disputes following the 2020 Doklam incident in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a clash with the northern neighbour at Ladakh.

