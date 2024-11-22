Photo of assailant, which deceased shared with cops before succumbing to injuries, helped them zero in on accused, a Titwala resident

Ankush Bhalerao, who was stabbed to death at Ghatkopar station on November 15. Pic/Facebook

A quarrel over a seat on a local train led to a 16-year-old Titwala resident fatally stabbing a 35-year-old man with a knife at Ghatkopar station on November 15. The deceased, Ankush Bhalerao, and his companions had gotten into a heated argument with the teenager during a train journey a day prior to the murder. Armed with a knife, the teenager lay in wait at the station before allegedly attacking Bhalerao, who was on his way to work. However, a photo clicked by the deceased during the scuffle helped the police nab the accused.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Government Railway Police (GRP) eventually traced the accused with the help of footage from a CCTV at the station, nabbing him from Titwala two days after the murder. Later, the police arrested of Mohammed Sanaullah Baitha, 25, the accused’s elder brother—who allegedly helped his sibling hide the knife and evade capture—from Govandi.



According to sources, both the accused and the deceased were from Titwala. The conflict began on November 14 over a train seat. Bhalerao, a resident of Benli village, and two of his friends allegedly assaulted the minor during the quarrel. Following this, the boy reportedly threatened to kill Bhalerao.

The following day, the accused boarded a train from Titwala and alighted at Ghatkopar station, where he waited for Bhalerao to arrive. Around 10 am, Bhalerao alighted and began to make his way to the wine shop where he used to work. The accused followed stealthily, stabbed him from behind and fled.

How deceased helped cops

Bhalerao was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where it was discovered that his liver had been damaged and he died during treatment. However, before this, the police took down his statement in which he told the cops about the fight and threats made by the accused. “Bhalerao had managed to take a photo of the accused when the scuffle occurred,” said an officer from the STF.

“The accused was wearing a hoodie due to which it was quite difficult to identify his face but the photo helped us recognise him,” the officer added. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. “He revealed that the knife used in the crime was hidden by his brother in the latter’s workshop,” said an officer.

The case was cracked by a team comprising PSI Rohit Sawant, API Abhijit Tailor, PSI Sahebrao Kalapad and others under the guidance and supervision of senior GRP officials, said Senior Inspector Vijay Khedkar of the GRP.

“The minor has been sent to the correction centre while his brother has been arrested under various charges of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including murder,” he added. Police Inspector Prashant Sawant of the Kurla GRP is investigating the matter.