Mumbai: 16-year-old boy killed in Ghatkopar; one held

Mumbai Police arrested a man for allegedly attacking and killing a 16-year-old boy in a dispute about a girl in Ghatkopar

A 16-year-old boy was killed in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly killing the boy The boy was killed in a dispute about a girl, the police said

The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly attacking and killing a 16-year-old boy in a dispute about a girl in Ghatkopar, an official said, reported the PTI.

The police apprehended the suspect, 19-year-old Rushikesh Gurav, from Diva in neighbouring Thane district of Maharashtra for the attack that took place on Sunday night, the official from the crime branch said, according to the PTI.

The victim had warned Gurav against meeting a girl from his locality in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar in Mumbai, he said, as per the PTI.

When Gurav reached the locality to meet the girl, the victim confronted him but was attacked with a sharp weapon, the official said.

The suspect fled the scene, and locals noticed the injured boy and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead, he said.

The police established the identity of the accused based on the CCTV footage from the area, and a case has been registered against him under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the police arrested a 44-year-old brick kiln worker for allegedly killing his wife in Maharashtra's Palghar district after a fight, an official said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday in Ambiste village in Wada taluka, he said.

The 34-year-old victim objected to her husband allegedly having an extramarital affair while he was against her habit of consuming liquor, Wada police station's senior inspector Datta Kindre told PTI.

After a fight late at night, the man allegedly hit his wife with a stone and then kicked her following which she died on the spot, the official told PTI.

After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The police caught the man in the nearby Kulte village on Saturday when he was trying to escape to Arnala, the official said.

The man was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), reported PTI.

The accused was on Sunday produced before a local court which remanded him in police custody for five days, the police said.

(with PTI inputs)

