Maharashtra: Woman, her 5-year-old grandson crushed to death by tanker in Virar

A woman and her 5-year-old grandson died on Friday afternoon after being hit by a water tanker in Virar West in Palghar district of Maharashtra

An elderly woman and her 5-year-old grandson died on Friday afternoon after being hit by a water tanker in Virar West in Palghar district of Maharashtra, a police official said, reported the PTI.

The tanker driver fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab him, the Arnala Sagri police station official said.

"The incident happened at 1:30 pm when 57-year-old Amrawati Yadav was walking into her residential complex with her grandson Vivan. The child was killed instantly, while the woman succumbed to injuries in hospital," he said, according to the PTI.

Residents of the area held a protest and videos of it went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, two people were killed and three seriously injured when their speeding SUV jumped over the divider and overturned on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Thursday morning, police said, reported the PTI.

The SUV was on its way to Nashik from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra when the accident occurred.

The accident took place at Khamble Shivar village near Sinnar town.

As the driver of the ill-fated vehicle lost control, it crossed the divider, broke side barriers and turned turtle, a police official said, as per the PTI.

The passengers of the SUV were residents of Karodi village in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

The deceased were identified as Bajirao Eknath Gangurde (65) who died on the spot and Nisha Ramkisan Gatkal (20) who died during treatment at a hospital.

One of the injured persons was admitted to a private hospital in Sinnar and the other two were admitted in District Civil Hospital in Nashik, the official said.

Several accidents have been reported on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway since its first phase was inaugurated in December 2022.

10 killed as car rams into parked truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway

Meanwhile, in an another incident, as many as ten persons travelling in a car, including a child, died after their speeding vehicle crashed into a stationary truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Nadiad town of Gujarat's Kheda district on Wednesday, police officials said, as per the PTI.

Preliminary probe revealed the Maharashtra-registered truck was parked on the extreme left lane of the busy expressway after it developed a mechanical fault and the car rammed into it from the rear side, said Kheda Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya, the news agency reported on Thursday.

