Drugs worth Rs 100 cr seized, four Nigerians running MDMA lab in Greater Noida held

The Greater Noida Police has said that drugs worth Rs 100 crore were seized and four Nigerians allegedly running MDMA lab were held in the matter

The police in Greater Noida on Thursday said that drugs worth Rs 100 crore were seized and four Nigerians allegedly running MDMA lab were held in the matter, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, four Nigerian nationals living in Greater Noida were arrested after approximately 25 kg of methylenedioxyphenethylamine (MDMA) drugs were recovered from their rented residence, officials said on Thursday.

The seized MDMA, popularly known as Ecstasy or Molly, would have sold for more than Rs 100 crore in the black market, a senior official said, as per the PTI.

"Four Nigerian nationals were taken into custody on Wednesday night after they were found manufacturing MDMA with the help of sophisticated apparatus in a set-up made at their rented accommodation in Greater Noida," he added, the news agency reported on Thursday.

This is the third such case in Greater Noida since 2023 when foreigners have been found manufacturing synthetic drugs in their rented houses.

Meanwhile, in February, the Maharashtra ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) arrested a foreign national in the Juhu area allegedly with MDMA (Methyl enedioxy methamphetamine) worth Rs 3.37 crore, an official said on Friday, the ANI had earlier reported.

He was held on Thursday near a five-star hotel on Juhu Tara Road.

"Egve John was arrested with MDMA worth Rs 3.37 crore, while his associate is on the run. While two kilograms of the drug was found on him at the time of arrest, another 250 grams was seized from his associate's home in Nalasopara in neighbouring Palghar district," the ATS official said, reported ANI.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and further investigation is underway, reported ANI.

In an another incident, the Thane Police in Maharashtra has busted a drugs manufacturing and trafficking racket in Thane district and nabbed eight people in connection with the matter, the police said, according to the PTI.

The police said that the arrested persons were allegedly involved in a drug manufacturing and trafficking racket. The police also seized mephedrone worth Rs 55.7 lakh in the operation, an official said on Friday, as per the PTI.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

