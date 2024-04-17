A man has been detained from Haryana in connection with the Salman Khan firing case, the police said

Salman Khan (L) and Mumbai Police officials outside his house on Sunday. File Pic

Listen to this article Salman Khan firing case: Another suspect detained from Haryana x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





A man has been detained from Haryana in connection with Salman Khan firing case The suspect is said to be related to one of the two arrested accused The detained man was suspected to be taking instructions from Anmol Bishnoi

A man has been detained from Haryana in connection with the Bollywood actor Salman Khan firing case, the police said on Wednesday, according to the PTI.

The suspect is said to be related to one of the two arrested accused, and they were constantly in touch before and after the incident, an official said, as per the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The detained man was suspected to be taking instructions from Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, he said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

Notably, a Facebook post claiming the responsibility for firing surfaced hours after the incident. The post was allegedly uploaded by Anmol Bishnoi. Police had said on Tuesday that the probe hinted at Lawrence Bishnoi gang's role in hiring the arrested duo.

Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, arrested for allegedly firing at Khan's residence in Bandra area here on Sunday, were providing the detained suspect detailed information about their movements, and the calls were made using the Internet, the official said.

After the crime, Pal and Gupta left Mumbai and headed for Bhuj, the official said, adding that near Surat, they changed the SIM card of the mobile phone they were using to communicate.

To throw police off their trail, they switched off the mobile phone frequently. But the number they called was always the same, police noted during technical surveillance.

Soon, the suspect was tracked down and apprehended in Haryana, the official said, adding that he was brought to Mumbai and being questioned, but not arrested in the case yet.

Police had earlier claimed that Pal and Gupta were given around Rs 1 lakh for shooting at Khan's residence, and promised more money after the job.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday visited actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra following the firing at his residence.

CM Shinde assured him of protection after two persons were arrested in connection with firing at his house, as per the PTI.

Talking to reporters, CM Eknath Shinde said that stringent action will be taken against those involved in the Salman Khan firing case.

CM Eknath Shinde also said he has instructed the Mumbai Police commissioner to beef up security cover for Khan and his family members, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!