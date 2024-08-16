Breaking News
Thane: Unidentified man's body found in suitcase near Titwala; police begin probe

Updated on: 16 August,2024 08:46 PM IST  |  Titwala
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

A resident found a suitcase in a garbage dump and, thinking it might contain money, opened it only to discover a dead body inside, said Titwala police.

The Titwala police at the spot where the body was found/ Sourced Photo

The body of an unidentified man was found in a suitcase in the garbage dump in Varap village near Ulhasnagar. Titwala police registered a murder case after they were alerted about the body and have begun a probe into the case. The Titwala police have formed six different teams to solve the case while efforts are underway to establish the deceased's identity, said sources. 


The police said that on Thursday morning, a resident spotted the suitcase in the garbage dump and opened the bag suspecting the bag might have money. However, he was shook when he discovered there was a dead body inside the bag.



On getting information about the incident, Titwala Police Station Senior Police Inspector Suresh Kadam and his team rushed to the spot.


"After the body of a man was found in the suitcase, a resident called the station and we promptly reached the site," said a police officer.  The official said that they have sent the body to a government-run hospital for autopsy. 

Senior PI of Titwala Police Station, Suresh Kadam told mid-day, "We have registered a murder case and are further investigating the matter; we have formed six different teams to conduct the probe. Firstly, we are trying to identify the deceased since no identity card was found near the body. Meanwhile, we are also waiting for the medical report to ascertain how was the person killed."

