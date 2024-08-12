According to the police, the altercation broke out while the deceased and the accused, identified as Saif Zahid Ali, were travelling together in an auto-rickshaw.

A scuffle over a mere Rs 25 auto fare led to a fatal confrontation resulting in the death of Muslim Chakkan Ali, a 24-year-old worker in a garment factory. The incident took place around 1:30 AM on August 12, 2024, near Palace Residency Bar on LBS Road, Kurla.

According to the police, the altercation broke out while the deceased and the accused, identified as Saif Zahid Ali, were travelling together in an auto-rickshaw. Muslim Chakkan Ali asked Saif Zahid Ali to pay the fare, but the latter insisted that the deceased cover the cost. This disagreement escalated into a physical altercation.

“CCTV footage from the bar, reviewed by Unit 5 of the Kurla Police, confirmed the scuffle between the two men at the time of the incident. The footage revealed that Muslim Chakkan Ali sustained a fatal injury to his right forehead during the fight," said Datta Nalawade, DCP, Crime Branch

After the incident, the accused was trying to flee to Uttar Pradesh and was arrested from Kalyan Railway Station. An ADR (Accidental Death Report) No has been registered at the Kurla Police Station in connection with the incident and after the arrest of the accused and getting clarity that the deceased was killed a case of murder is likely to be registered. The deceased and the accused, both originally from Dhanohari village in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, had arrived in Mumbai only seven days ago and were employed at the same garment factory.

Following the incident, the Kurla Police launched an intensive investigation. Several teams were deployed to trace and apprehend the suspect, reviewing CCTV footage from various railway stations and the crime scene. After a thorough technical investigation and fieldwork, Unit 5 successfully apprehended Saif Zahid Ali with the assistance of additional teams from different police units.

“The investigation into the incident is ongoing as the police gather further evidence and prepare to file charges against the accused,” Nalawade added