The police on Monday said that a 40-year-old woman software engineer from Thane district in Maharashtra has allegedly been cheated of Rs 91.05 lakh in a share trading fraud, reported news agency PTI.

The police have registered a case against three persons in this connection.

The accused contacted the Thane software engineer, resident of Shankeshwar Nagar in Dombivli, between July 2 and August 6 and lured her into share trading, assuring her of good returns, an official from Manpada police station said, reported PTI.

For the trading in shares, they made the Thane software engineer a member of different groups on social media and she invested Rs 91,05,000 while hoping for good returns, he said, reported PTI.

However, when she did not get the returns as promised and the accused ignored her calls, she lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against three persons under relevant legal provisions, the police said.

In another case, the Mumbai police have arrested four persons from Delhi who were allegedly part of a gang involved in credit card fraud, an official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The accused, Sajid Khan (22), Sameer Khan (24), Parvez Khan (25) and Nadeem Chaudhary (21), were recently arrested from Delhi's Mehrauli locality, the official said, reported PTI.

As per a complaint by a man in May, one of the accused contacted him over the phone, posing as a bank official, and offered to increase the limit on his credit card, he said.

The complainant was asked to fill in his bank details on a website, and using the details, the accused managed to access his mobile phone and siphoned off Rs 91,000 from his account, the official said, reported PTI.

The cyber squad and crime investigation squad of the Kalachowki police analysed the call records and bank transaction logs of the mobile phones used in the crime and contacted the bank to locate the ATM from where the accused withdrew the money, he said, reported PTI.

Sajid was traced to Chhattarpur and apprehended with the help of the local police, following which the others were subsequently nabbed, the official said, reported PTI.

The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)