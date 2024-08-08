The accused lured the victims between October 2016 and March 2024 by assuring them 14 to 18 per cent returns on investments

Representational Image

An official on Thursday said that police have registered a case against six persons and their companies in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly cheating nearly 50 persons of more than Rs 10 crore by promising them higher returns on investments, reported news agency PTI.

After some persons invested money in their schemes, the accused initially paid them returns but later failed to keep the promise, the official from Dombivli police station said while sharing an update on Thane crime, reported PTI.

A farmer from Mangaon in neighbouring Raigad district allegedly lost Rs 51.8 lakh. Around 50 investors have been duped of more than Rs 10 crore in a similar manner, the police said while sharing an update on Thane crime, reported PTI.

Based on the farmer's complaint, the police registered an FIR on Tuesday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act.

In another case, a 37-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district has allegedly been cheated by five persons who posed as "sadhus" and offered to help him get rid of his problems, police said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

One of the accused met the victim, resident of Rajnoli in Bhiwandi, some days back at a shop in the area and asked him if he was in trouble.

The accused offered to help the victim and asked him to come on August 2 to a temple in Temghar where some other persons, all posing as seers, were waiting, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said, reported PTI.

The accused asked the man to perform a puja. While keeping him busy with the rituals, they allegedly stole his gold ring valued at Rs 50,000 and also took another Rs 20,000 from him for the rituals, he said, reported PTI.

The next day, the accused called up the victim again and asked him to pay Rs 75,000 for additional rituals and assured him of well-being.

The victim then realised he was cheated and approached the police.

Based on his complaint, the police on Monday registered an FIR against a 25-year-old man hailing from Gujarat and four unidentified persons under relevant provisions, the official said.

