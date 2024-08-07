Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: Cyber fraud cases up from Rs 32 cr to Rs 753 cr in 2 years!
Mumbai: Pothole-free roads from Aug 18, thanks to Ganpati bappa
Thane to roll out electric double-decker buses: A first for the city!
Chikungunya cases surge in Juhu: Experts warn of growing numbers
Mumbai: Hospital staffer held for filming woman doctor in bathroom
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane man cheated by 5 persons posing as sadhus FIR lodged

Thane man cheated by 5 persons posing as sadhus; FIR lodged

Updated on: 07 August,2024 02:38 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

One of the accused met the victim, resident of Rajnoli in Bhiwandi, some days back at a shop in the area and asked him if he was in trouble

Thane man cheated by 5 persons posing as sadhus; FIR lodged

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Thane man cheated by 5 persons posing as sadhus; FIR lodged
x
00:00

The police on Wednesday said that a 37-year-old Thane man has allegedly been cheated by five persons who posed as "sadhus" and offered to help him get rid of his problems, reported news agency PTI.


One of the accused met the victim, resident of Rajnoli in Bhiwandi, some days back at a shop in the area and asked him if he was in trouble, reported PTI.



The accused offered to help the victim and asked him to come on August 2 to a temple in Temghar where some other persons, all posing as seers, were waiting, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said, reported PTI.


The accused asked the Thane man to perform a puja. While keeping him busy with the rituals, they allegedly stole his gold ring valued at Rs 50,000 and also took another Rs 20,000 from him for the rituals, he said, reported PTI.

The next day, the accused called up the victim again and asked him to pay Rs 75,000 for additional rituals and assured him of well-being, reported PTI.

The victim then realised he was cheated and approached the police.

Based on his complaint, the police on Monday registered an FIR against a 25-year-old man hailing from Gujarat and four unidentified persons under relevant provisions, the official said.

In another case, police have arrested three persons in connection with the theft of valuables of Rs 15.5 lakh from a house in Dombivli area of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The incident took place on July 27 when a domestic help allegedly broke into a bedroom of the house along with his associates.

They stole various items, including watches and Indian and foreign currency, valued at Rs 15.52 lakh, Vishnu Nagar police station's senior inspector Sanjay Pawar said, reported PTI.

The police took the help of CCTV footage and technical and intelligence inputs to crack the case. On August 3, the police arrested three persons, one 27 years old and two others aged 45, from Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru, he said.

Stolen goods of Rs 6.96 lakh were recovered from them, he said, adding the accused hail from Nepal, reported PTI.

Search was underway for the house help, who is the main accused in the case, the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane thane crime maharashtra dombivli mumbai mumbai news Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK