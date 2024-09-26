Breaking News
Updated on: 26 September,2024 07:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rufus Vedanayagam | mailbag@mid-day.com

Jamnabai’s Rambhia and Bombay International’s Shah emerge under-16 champions at MSSA tournament

Spectators watch the boys U-16 final between Jamnabai lads Ishaan Dabke (in blue) and Purav Rambhis yesterday. Pics/Ashish Raje

Purav Rambhia of Jammabai Narsee (Juhu) and Diva Shah of Bombay International School (Babulnath) won the boys and girls U-16 titles in the MSSA inter-school squash tournament at the Bombay Gymkhana on Wednesday.


Top-seeded Purav beat his schoolmate and second seed Ishaan Dabke 8-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-5 to emerge champion, while Diva easily defeated Prithika Deb of Podar International (Powai) 11-2, 11-1, 11-4 to win the girls title.


The winners across all age groupsThe winners across all age groups

In the boys U-13 summit clash, the joint 3rd-4th seed Kiaan Kulkarni of Bombay International School (Babulnath) stunned top seed Shourya Rakshit of Cathedral and John Connon (Fort), posting a 12-10, 11-7, 11-7 victory to clinch top honours. The girls U-13 category was won by Aashi Shah of Utpal Sanghvi School (Juhu), after getting the better of Shanaya Roy from Aditya Birla School (Tardeo) 11-6, 7-11, 11-1, 11-5 in the final.

In the U-11 category, Tilakvir Kapoor  of Dhirubhai Ambani International, Bandra, beat Aaron Aramhan  of Jamnabai Narsee, Juhu 7-11, 11-3, 11-9, 14-12 for the boys title while Jamnabai Narsee’s Riyaa Dalal beat Aarna Rao  of St Gregorious (Chembur) 11-3, 12-10, 11-9 for the girls.

The youngest group, saw  Shaunik Malhotra  of Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) beat Kiaan Maheshwari  of Campion School (Cooperage) 11-8, 11-2, 9-11, 7-11, 11-5 for the boys U-9 title, while Bombay Scottish’s Nadea Kapoor beat Krisha Sharma  of Cathedral and John Connon) 11-9, 11-7, 9-11, 13-11 for the girls U-19 title. 

