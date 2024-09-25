Malwani school gets clean chit from MSSA after overage protest by Don Bosco International; beat Thakur Public School 3-2 via tie-breaker to storm into final

St Anthony’s Omkar Koli (in yellow) gets past a Thakur Public School player during the boys under-16 Division-III semi-finals at St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, yesterday. Pics/Nimesh Dave

Heading into their MSSA inter-school U-16 Div-III semi-final clash with Thakur Public School (Kandivli) on Tuesday evening, the St Anthony’s (Malwani) boys were not in the best frame of mind. In the morning, they were told that Don Bosco International (Matunga), who they beat 2-1 in the quarter-finals, had lodged a protest with the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA), claiming St Anthony’s fielded five overage players in Monday’s quarter-final. MSSA’s Hon Joint Secretary Joseph Monteiro however, gave the Malwani school a clean chit after checking their records.

Close encounter

Undeterred by the pressure, the St Anthony’s boys remained focussed on the task at hand and beat a formidable Thakur Public School 3-2 via tie-breaker at St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, to storm into the summit clash. “We got to know about the protest this morning and were surprised and disappointed as it placed a doubt on our integrity. But fortunately for us, it charged up my boys. They took it as a challenge and were determined to win. Every team have a right to protest, but we are glad that in the end, truth prevailed,” Ronnie D’Souza, team manager and owner of UK United Sports Academy, who began coaching St Anthony’s football teams across all age groups only a month ago, told mid-day after the win.

St Anthony’s U-16 football team manager Ronnie D’Souza (left) and coach Prince Anandaraj

St Anthony’s coach Prince Anandaraj, also from UK United Sports Academy, was pleased to see his boys excel despite the pressure. “It was amazing to see the boys fight for every ball despite this rather unnecessary protest that hurt them. All my boys are within the prescribed age group. There is not an iota of doubt in this matter,” said Anandaraj. MSSA’s Monteiro couldn’t agree more. “After receiving the protest letter this morning, I went and checked the documentation at St Anthony’s school. Though the protest was about five specific players, I checked the entire 18-member line-up and found that every player falls within the prescribed age limit as per the school’s General Register,” Monteiro said.

After a goalless encounter, St Anthony’s midfielder Daksh Koli donned the goalkeeper’s gloves and made three crucial saves to send him team into the final where they will face D G Khetan (Malad) later this week.

Tie-breaker tussle

In the tie-breaker, Daksh, Manas Supugade and Devesh Koli were on target for St Anthony’s while only Arnav Singh and Kush Kokate came good from the spot for Thakur Public School.