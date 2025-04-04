Carjackers movie review: A lot of effort has gone into orchestrating chase sequences and close-quarters combat moments to look frenetic

Cast: Zoe Marchal, Franck Gastambide, Bosh

Director: Kamel Guemra

Rating: 2/5

Runtime: 97 min

This film directed by Kamel Guemra, written by Morade Aissaoui, Sledge Bidounga, and Guemra, tells the story of a group of four people who work at a luxury hotel.

Nora is a valet driver the de-facto leader of the Carjackers team with Zoé, Steve and Prestance, her colleagues in the hotel forming the ace criminal quartet. By day, they serve wealthy clients in the hotel, but when they're not working, they rob those whose evil deeds they learn about. Since those who stay at this hotel are millionaires, they tend to carry money, jewelry, or other valuables with them at all times or that’s what we’re supposed to believe. Elias, is the guy determined to catch the Carjackers because that’s what he’s paid to do. He’s been hired by the manager of the hotel, Catherine Lang, to eliminate the criminals and put an end to their mischief.

The gang of four rob their guests during the lunch break while travelling on the highway - that is if those guests travel that way with the loot required to make them worth picking on. Also, the French police are absent from the drama throughout. It’s not a believable set-up but the treatment is such that you get persuaded to go with it. Robin Hood-style thieves who rob the rich and fill their coffers are quite a romantic lot and they don’t get painted black either. There’s a grey area there…

Carjackers has some intensity going into the second half. It’s not a great heist thriller but a serviceable one. Writers Aissaoui, Bidounga, and director Guemra dedicate a large portion of the film to a cat-and-mouse chase, there’s also a shoot out to go with it. The narrative then veers into revenge thriller territory and finally goes all-out into brutal mode.

The action scenes in Carjackers, provide the punch. A lot of effort has gone into orchestrating chase sequences and close-quarters combat moments to look frenetic. Guemra's direction, Ludovic Zuili’s photography, and Baxter and Camille Reysset’s editing may not be overwhelmingly impactful but allows for some high tension moments.