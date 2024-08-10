As more women set their sights on solo journeys, we speak to women travellers who share their experiences and suggest destinations for solo travelling, safety tips, packing essentials and more

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

When Niviya Vas, a Bangalore-based writer and marketer, ventured on her first solo trip, albeit for professional reasons, the lens through which she viewed travelling changed. “I was 26 when I first travelled solo in 2017 to Stamford, U.S.A. To be honest, this was a work trip, which I then extended for a week to explore some parts of New York City. So, in a way, New York was my first solo travel destination. Previously, I had only travelled with family or friends and followed plans and itineraries that weren’t mine. I never had the desire to travel alone, probably because I didn’t know better. My first solo travel experience changed how I viewed travel. It sparked something in me,” she says.