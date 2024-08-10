Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Travel News > Article > Get set travel A comprehensive guide to solo travelling for women

Get, set, travel: A comprehensive guide to solo travelling for women

Premium

Updated on: 10 August,2024 11:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Raaina Jain | raaina.jain@mid-day.com

Top

As more women set their sights on solo journeys, we speak to women travellers who share their experiences and suggest destinations for solo travelling, safety tips, packing essentials and more

Get, set, travel: A comprehensive guide to solo travelling for women

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

When Niviya Vas, a Bangalore-based writer and marketer, ventured on her first solo trip, albeit for professional reasons, the lens through which she viewed travelling changed. “I was 26 when I first travelled solo in 2017 to Stamford, U.S.A. To be honest, this was a work trip, which I then extended for a week to explore some parts of New York City. So, in a way, New York was my first solo travel destination. Previously, I had only travelled with family or friends and followed plans and itineraries that weren’t mine. I never had the desire to travel alone, probably because I didn’t know better. My first solo travel experience changed how I viewed travel. It sparked something in me,” she says.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

travel news life and style Lifestyle news Travel trends Solo travel groups culture news women Indian women

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK