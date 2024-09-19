Yash powers Bombay Scottish to 2-0 win

Ryan International tried hard to get back into the game, but their passing in midfield wasn’t sharp enough to trouble the Scottish side

Yash Kapadia at Borivli yesterday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Bombay Scottish (Mahim), runners-up in the boys U-16 first division, made further progress in the Ahmed Sailor knockout tournament of the MSSA inter-school football tournament with a comfortable 2-0 win over Ryan International CBSE (Kandivli) at the St Francis D’Assisi football ground, Borivli, on Wednesday.

Clearly having the upper hand for large periods of the game, Bombay Scottish delivered a dominant first-half performance, with both goals coming from striker Yash Kapadia. Ryan International tried hard to get back into the game, but their passing in midfield wasn’t sharp enough to trouble the Scottish side.

Bombay Scottish, by virtue of this result, will now face St Paul’s High School (Dadar) in the next stage. The Dadar school defeated Gokuldham High School (Goregaon) 5-2 via tie-breaker, after both teams were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Gokuldham took the lead late in the first half through Kartik Ogale before Vedant Mheter restored parity at the stroke of the full-time whistle. In the ensuing penalties, Ved Bhosale, Manthan Walke, Aryan Arvandekar and Ranveer Man netted for St Paul’s, while only Dhanush Nair scored for the Goregaon school.