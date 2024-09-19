Zampa will become the 32nd Australia men’s player to play 100 ODIs

Adam Zampa

Listen to this article "I’m really proud": Adam Zampa on achieving this feat for Australia x 00:00

Australia’s upcoming ODI series opener against England at Trent Bridge on September 19 will also mark Adam Zampa’s 100th appearance in the 50-over format. On the verge of reaching this milestone, Zampa said he never anticipated playing these number of matches for his country in ODIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: "Our batting unit has so much quality that it can take on any spin unit": Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir

Zampa will become the 32nd Australia men’s player to play 100 ODIs. “I’m really proud to get to 100 ODIs, I never expected that I’d play this much for Australia.

When you look at the amount of games that people play in ODI cricket these days, not that many get to 100, especially compared to guys in the past. I’m getting close to 200 internationals altogether (191), so I never expected to play this much, that’s for sure,” said Zampa to cricket.com.au.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever