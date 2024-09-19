Breaking News
"I'm really proud": Adam Zampa on achieving this feat for Australia

Updated on: 19 September,2024 07:31 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS

Zampa will become the 32nd Australia men's player to play 100 ODIs

Australia’s upcoming ODI series opener against England at Trent Bridge on September 19 will also mark Adam Zampa’s 100th appearance in the 50-over format. On the verge of reaching this milestone, Zampa said he never anticipated playing these number of matches for his country in ODIs.


Zampa will become the 32nd Australia men’s player to play 100 ODIs. “I’m really proud to get to 100 ODIs, I never expected that I’d play this much for Australia.


When you look at the amount of games that people play in ODI cricket these days, not that many get to 100, especially compared to guys in the past. I’m getting close to 200 internationals altogether (191), so I never expected to play this much, that’s for sure,” said Zampa to cricket.com.au.

