St Lawrence rout Hiranandani 5-0 to finish 3rd

Updated on: 17 September,2024 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neeraj Anand | sports@mid-day.com

Amidst this goal glut, Hiranandani, who had lost in the semis on penalties, hardly provided a modicum of challenge

St Lawrence rout Hiranandani 5-0 to finish 3rd

St Lawrence’s Kshitij Hasam celebrates his goal v Hiranandani yesterday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Making amends for their shock semis exit, St Lawrence High School (Borivli) claimed the third spot in boys under-16 second division of the MSSA inter-school football tournament in emphatic manner when they authored a resounding 5-0 win over Hiranandani Foundation (Powai) at the St Francis D’Assisi football ground, Borivli, on Monday.


Turning on the heat with an improved second half showing, St Lawrence, who led by a solitary goal at half-time, underlined their superiority through goals from each Shreyan Chalke, Kavit Yadav, captain Kshitij Hasam, substitute Devansh Shewale and Hardik Vichare. St Lawrence took little time to stamp their authority with a fifth minute goal through Shreyan, who after latching on a long ball from Kshitij, did well to dunk the ball over the advanced Hiranandani goalkeeper to find home.



Though buoyed by the early goal, St Lawrence could have done better with their ball possession. However, in the second half, the Borivli outfit were more cohesive which reflected in the way they unlocked the Hiranandani defence time and again. Amidst this goal glut, Hiranandani, who had lost in the semis on penalties, hardly provided a modicum of challenge.

The pleasing thing about St Lawrence’s performance was that five different players got on the score-sheet with special mention to the goals from Kavit (who struck from outside the box) and Kshitij (audacious long range effort) that displayed great technique, vision and control.

