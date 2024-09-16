Man City fight to avoid severe sanctions as trial begins

City deny any wrongdoing and have said they have a “comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence” to clear their name

Manchester City will fight to avoid potential expulsion from the Premier League for financial breaches as sport’s “trial of the century” begins on Monday.

Premier League champions City have been charged with 115 alleged breaches of the competition’s financial regulations. City deny any wrongdoing and have said they have a “comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence” to clear their name.

But if they are found guilty, they could face a range of punishments, including a severe points penalty or even be kicked out of the Premier League. Everton and Nottingham Forest were both hit by points deductions last season for single breaches of the league’s profit and sustainability rules.

