Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > City sells Cancelo to Al Hilal for Rs 235 crore

Updated on: 29 August,2024 07:04 AM IST  |  Manchester
AP , PTI |

The 30-year-old Cancelo fell out of favour with City manager Pep Guardiola midway through the 2022-23 season and has since had loan spells at Bayern Munich and Barcelona

Joao Cancelo. Pic/AFP

Manchester City sold Portugal full back Joao Cancelo to Saudi Arabian champion Al Hilal for USD28 million (approx Rs 235 crore). Cancelo will join a squad already containing Brazil star Neymar and Portugal teammate Ruben Neves.


The 30-year-old Cancelo fell out of favour with City manager Pep Guardiola midway through the 2022-23 season and has since had loan spells at Bayern Munich and Barcelona.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


