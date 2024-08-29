City sells Cancelo to Al Hilal for Rs 235 crore

The 30-year-old Cancelo fell out of favour with City manager Pep Guardiola midway through the 2022-23 season and has since had loan spells at Bayern Munich and Barcelona

Joao Cancelo. Pic/AFP

Manchester City sold Portugal full back Joao Cancelo to Saudi Arabian champion Al Hilal for USD28 million (approx Rs 235 crore). Cancelo will join a squad already containing Brazil star Neymar and Portugal teammate Ruben Neves.

The 30-year-old Cancelo fell out of favour with City manager Pep Guardiola midway through the 2022-23 season and has since had loan spells at Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

