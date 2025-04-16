BJP Tamil Nadu Spokesperson ANS Prasad demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for "contemptuous" remarks about the courts. He also suggested that both the leaders should step down from their posts until the investigation is complete

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu Spokesperson ANS Prasad on Wednesday lashed out at Congress amid the ongoing controversy over the National Herald case. He demanded an apology from Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for "contemptuous" remarks about the courts and suggested that they must step down from their posts until the investigation is complete, reported ANI.

"Considering the severity of the allegations, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should consider resigning from their positions until the investigation is complete," Prasad said in a statement.

According to ANI, Prasad said that the Congress' efforts to portray the court's judgment as a "vendetta" orchestrated by Prime Minister Modi would no longer mislead the public.

"Sonia, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress leaders should apologise for their contemptuous remarks about the courts in the National Herald case. The Congress party's attempts to portray court judgments as a vendetta by Prime Minister Modi will no longer deceive the public. Their malicious propaganda won't shield them from the law's consequences. The party's misinformation campaign aims to tarnish the government's efforts towards India's unity and sovereignty," Prasad said.

The BJP leader described Congress' accusations of "vendetta politics" after ED naming Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the charge sheet in the National Herald case as "malicious and condemnable".

"The party's recent claim that the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case is a result of the Prime Minister and Home Minister's vendetta politics is malicious and condemnable," he added.

Tamil Nadu spokesperson said that the charge sheet submitted by ED claims financial misconduct, accusing Gandhi and others of "money laundering" and acquiring properties worth over Rs 2,000 crore through "dubious means", reported ANI.

"The Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against him in the National Herald case, filed under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, alleges serious financial irregularities. Specifically, the agency accuses Gandhi and others of money laundering, acquiring properties worth over Rs 2,000 crore through dubious means," Prasad said.

His remark came after Jairam Ramesh, the Congress MP and party General Secretary in-charge of Communications, alleged that the ED’s move to file a prosecution complaint against Gandhis is nothing but an act of “vendetta politics and intimidation” orchestrated by Prime Minister Modi.

(With ANI inputs)