The BJP slammed Mamata Banerjee for alleged inaction over targeted attacks on Hindus in West Bengal, accusing her government of ignoring violence and allowing rioters unchecked freedom, especially in Murshidabad

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Wednesday, accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of inaction, claiming that Hindus are being subjected to targeted attacks in the state, while the police gave rioters a "free" rein

The state has witnessed multiple incidents of violence, including the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, leading to the migration of riot-hit people, mainly in the Murshidabad district.

BJP leader Ravi Shankara Prasad assailed Banerjee, asking if her government has become completely insensitive to basic human values.

Police have given free rein to rioters, BJP leader Ravi alleged, adding the victims are apprehensive that they will be attacked again once the central forces deployed on the directions of the Calcutta High Court leave.

"How low will you (Banerjee) stoop for vote bank? It is unacceptable," he said, and he cited the "Maa, Mati, Manush" slogan of the Trinamool Congress leader to claim that she is worried about neither Maa (mothers) or Manush (people), reported PTI.

As per news agency PTI, Prasad claimed that the situation in the state is a signal that the days of her government are numbered and that the BJP will continue to fight for people.

Criticising Banerjee over her strident stand against the Waqf law and the assertion that she will now allow it to be implemented in the state, he asked if she had a problem if women and pasmanda Muslims were being given their due.

Waqf Amendment Act will not be implemented in West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee

The Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday amid violent protests in the state, particularly in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district.

So far, 118 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that broke out in the district on Friday, according to police.

"Remember, we did not make the law over which many are agitated. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government," the CM said in a post on X.

(With inputs from PTI)