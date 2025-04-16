Shrinate stated that the public and the party were agitated, further questioning how a money laundering chargesheet could be filed when neither one paisa nor a single asset was laundered nor transferred

Supriya Shrinate alleged that the ED's chargesheet against Gandhis in National Herald case was PM Modi's vendetta politics. File pic

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Wednesday alleged that the ED's chargesheet against senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vendetta politics.

Speaking to ANI, Shrinate said, "The truth is that this is Narendra Modi's vendetta politics...We will face this in court. But you can see people's anger, our workers' anger. It shows that PM Narendra Modi is scared of our leaders and all the issues raised by us. He is scared of the Congress' organisational structure...Rahul Gandhi is someone who is not scared of you. This is a bogus case. The issues raised by Rahul Gandhi have exposed you..."

Shrinate further stated that the public and the party were agitated, further questioning how a money laundering chargesheet could be filed when neither one paisa nor a single asset was laundered nor transferred.

"Our people are agitated, the public is agitated, Congress workers are agitated. In a 12-year-old false case, you remembered only on the last day to file a chargesheet. You invoked charges of money laundering in the chargesheet where not even 1 paisa was laundered, where not even one asset was transferred, where Young India is a non-profit organisation...".

Party leader Sachin Pilot said the case was politically motivated and that the party members had been purposefully targeted.

Speaking to the media, Pilot said, "This is a politically motivated case. We have faith in the judicial system. We will fight it out legally...Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have been purposefully targeted. This has been done to suppress the voice of the opposition...".

Congress national spokesperson Ragini Nayak jibed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that when the PM was afraid, the ED, CBI, and the police came forward.

"When Modi is afraid, the police, CBI and ED come forward. They (ED and CBI) cannot even reach 95 per cent of the conclusion on the cases against the opposition. How is it that a non-profitable organisation with no salary, money, or purchase faces such a ridiculous accusation from the ED...? Nayak questioned.

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi said that the agency through which the fight had been taken to the court only had the intention to harass the Opposition.

Further, he alleged that the BJP wanted to crush the opposition completely, taking into consideration the upcoming Bihar elections.

"The agency through which the fight has been taken to the court has the intention only to harass the Opposition. A session is held in Gujarat; Rahul Gandhi reaches Modasa, and here, a chargesheet is filed. You understand the chronology. In wake of upcoming Bihar elections, Congress' activity in Gujarat, its possible defeat in upcoming Assam elections and the alertness of opposition, BJP wants to crush the opposition completely...But BJP forgets that this is Gandhi family which has numerous sacrifices for the country...Congress is protesting across the country," the Congress MP said.

The Congress Party has launched a massive protest against the Central government and investigative agencies. The protest follows the ED filing a chargesheet against Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald. Protests have been organised across the country, with several prominent leaders at the forefront. (ANI)

