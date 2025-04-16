Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed the Congress for announcing nationwide protests at ED offices across the country after the investigative agency named Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi as Accused No. 1 and 2 in the National Herald case

As the Congress staged a nationwide protest against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for filing a chargesheet against its top leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad fired back, accusing the party of misusing both public and private resources for political gain.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Prasad said, "Congress is really troubled. They are planning protests across the country. While they have the right to protest, they do not have the right to loot land and funds. The misappropriation of property given to the National Herald is unacceptable."

The Enforcement Directorate has named Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as Accused No. 1 and 2 in the National Herald case. In response to this move, the Congress party has strongly condemned the move and announced a series of nationwide demonstrations.

Ravi Shankar Prasad further elaborated on the BJP's allegations. He alleged that the Congress was involved in serious financial misconduct through its dealings with Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the company responsible for publishing the National Herald newspaper and Young India Limited (YIL), a company where Sonia and Rahul Gandhi reportedly hold majority shares.

He alleged that this arrangement was a deliberate attempt to gain control over valuable assets and funds, bypassing legal and ethical norms.

"In 2008, the National Herald ceased publication. Subsequently, Congress gave Rs 90 crore of party funds to AJL—a private entity—which is a clear violation, as political parties are prohibited from funding private bodies," he said.

He accused the Congress of orchestrating a "corporate conspiracy" to reclaim assets for the Gandhi family through YIL, where 38 per cent of the shares are reportedly held by Sonia Gandhi and another 38% by Rahul Gandhi.

Further alleging misuse of property, Prasad said, "After the transfer of money to Young India, properties owned by AJL were moved to this company. These include prime properties in Delhi’s Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, as well as in Mumbai, Lucknow, Bhopal, and Patna."

He questioned the legitimacy of Young India Limited's charitable status, adding, “Young India was supposed to be a charitable organisation. But till now, there is no clarity on any charitable work it has done.”

(With ANI inputs)