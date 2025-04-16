According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regulations, a cricket bat must not exceed 96.4 cm in length

Sunil Narine's bat getting examined by the umpire (Pic: Screengrab/X)

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine, known globally for his explosive power-hitting, found himself in a rather awkward situation during his side's clash against Punjab Kings on Tuesday.

In a now-viral video, the seasoned West Indian cricketer was stopped from taking the field after his bat failed to meet the size specifications mandated by the Indian Premier League (IPL) authorities.

The IPL Governing Council recently introduced random on-field bat checks to ensure compliance with equipment regulations and prevent players from gaining an unfair advantage. As Narine was preparing to walk out to bat, his bat was inspected by reserve umpire Saiyed Khalid just outside the boundary line. The bat was found to exceed the permitted size, forcing Narine to switch it out before continuing.

A video of the moment quickly surfaced on social media, sparking widespread discussion among fans and pundits. Many questioned whether Narine's previous destructive performances came while using a non-compliant bat. Though there is no evidence to suggest intentional wrongdoing, the incident has raised eyebrows and intensified scrutiny over equipment standards.

Interestingly, Narine wasn't the only player affected. Anrich Nortje, a tailender for KKR, also failed the bat check later in the game and was similarly asked to replace his bat before heading out to bat in the final overs. In contrast, KKR youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who was present during Narine’s bat inspection, passed the check without issue.

IPL 2025: What is the size limit of a bat as per BCCI rules?

According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regulations, a cricket bat must not exceed 96.4 cm in length. The face of the bat must be within 10.79 cm, with a blade thickness limit of 6.7 cm. Additionally, the edge of the bat should not be more than 4 cm thick.

Bat inspections have been part of the IPL for years, though they’ve traditionally taken place off the field, often inside dressing rooms. However, recent matches, including the RR vs RCB and DC vs MI games, have featured on-field checks, right at the boundary rope, in full view of cameras and fans.