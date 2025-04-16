Musician Jeffrey Runnings who was battling stage 4 cancer is no more

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 April,2025 04:54 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
Jeffrey Runnings, founding member, bassist and vocalist of the Nebraska-based indie band For Against, is no more

Picture Courtesy/Jeffrey Runnings' Instagram account

Jeffrey Runnings, founding member, bassist and vocalist of the Nebraska-based indie band For Against, is no more.


He died on March 3 after a battle with Stage 4 cancer, Independent Project Records announced. He was 61, as per The Hollywood Reporter.


Since their start in 1984 in Lincoln, For Against was known for a drifting, rhythmic dream pop sound that one critic noted had "one foot in the British post-punk of Joy Division and the other in the gliding atmospherics of Kitchens of Distinction." Their first single was "Autocrat/It's a Lie."


Their albums included 1987's Echelons and 1988's December, both on the Words on Music label; 1993's Aperture and 1995's Mason's California Lunch Room, off the Rainbow Quartz label; and 1997's Shelf Life, from the World Domination label.

The band returned to Words on Music for LPs in 2002, 2008 and 2009, and Runnings recorded a solo album, Primitives & Smalls, released in 2016 by Saint Marie Records.

Runnings is survived by husband, Sean; his brother, Steve (and his companion, Linda); his nephews, Rudy (Darcy) and Phil; his niece, Christina; and his uncle, Gerald. He was preceded by his sister, Karen.

