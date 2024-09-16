Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hails his boys for sticking to game plan in 1-0 triumph over Tottenham; Gabriel Magalhaes nets winner for Gunners

Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes celebrates scoring against Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article ‘Players are hungrier’ x 00:00

Mikel Arteta saluted Arsenal’s hunger as the gritty Gunners ignored the absence of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard to clinch an “ugly” 1-0 win at bitter rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key players missing

Arteta’s side were without skipper Odegaard due to an ankle injury suffered on Norway duty, while fellow midfielder Rice served a suspension for his red card against Brighton.

Also Read: India’s Sitwala pips Gilchrist for maiden World Billiards title

Mikel Arteta

But the Premier League title contenders dug deep with a combative display, benefitting from Tottenham’s latest display of wasteful finishing before Gabriel Magalhaes bagged the winner in the second half.

The Brazilian defender’s first goal since February made it three wins from four league games for unbeaten Arsenal as they chase a first title since 2004 after two successive runners-up finishes. “Super happy obviously. We know what it means for our club and our people to win a north London derby,” Arteta said. “We had moments in the game where we had to suffer. We had to adapt a little bit because of some of the players we lost.

“I prepared for Tottenham for five days, then in one moment I lost one player and in another I lost another. I didn’t sleep much! There were no excuses, no crying. The players have thick skin. They love the game. Sometimes to win you have to do the ugly things and they love to do that. I loved it, because day after day the players are hungrier and hungrier.”

Arsenal have now won on their last three visits to Tottenham, losing just once, in May 2022, in their last eight meetings with their hated neighbours.

Two points behind Man City

The second placed Gunners are two points behind Manchester City as they turn their attention to their Champions League opener at Atalanta on Thursday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever