Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Liverpool not good enough Slot after shock loss

Liverpool not good enough: Slot after shock loss

Updated on: 16 September,2024 08:09 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP |

Slot won his first three games in charge, including a memorable 3-0 victory against Manchester United before the international break

Liverpool not good enough: Slot after shock loss

Arne Slot

Liverpool not good enough: Slot after shock loss
“Not good enough.” That was Arne Slot’s verdict after his first defeat as Liverpool manager on Saturday. A shock 0-1 loss at home to Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League ended Slot’s perfect record since succeeding Jurgen Klopp at Anfield at the end of last season.


“We had a lot of ball possession but only managed to create three [or] four quite good chances, so that is by far not enough if you have so much ball possession,” said the Dutchman, who suggested his team should not be losing to the likes of Forest.



Also Read: Neeraj fights through pain


“If you lose a home game it’s always a setback, especially if you face a team... we never know, maybe they will go all the way to fight for Champions League tickets, but normally this team is not ending up in the top 10, so if you lose a game against them that’s a big disappointment.” Slot won his first three games in charge, including a memorable 3-0 victory against Manchester United before the international break.

But that run came to an end after Callum Hudson-Odoi struck in the 72nd with a curling effort from the edge of the box and beyond goalkeeper Alisson. Liverpool’s defeat leaves Manchester City as the only team with a 100% record in the league.

