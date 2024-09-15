Breaking News
Haaland Pulls it back for City

Updated on: 15 September,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  Liverpool
Star striker Erling nets brace after Sky Blues concede in the first minute to grab 2-1 victory over Brentford; Nottingham Forest stun Liverpool 1-0

Haaland Pulls it back for City

Man City’s Erling Haaland (right) scores his first goal against Brentford on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Liverpool’s perfect start under Arne Slot came to a stunning end as Nottingham Forest won 1-0 at Anfield on Saturday, while Erling Haaland’s double sent Manchester City three points clear at the top of the Premier League in a 2-1 win over Brentford. 


Man Utd win too



Earlier, Manchester United eased the pressure on Erik ten Hag with a comfortable 3-0 win at Southampton.


Forest had not won at Anfield in the top flight for 55 years but the home faithful were stunned when Callum Hudson-Odoi fired in the winner 18 minutes from time.

City took full advantage of Liverpool’s defeat to move clear at the top by stretching their 100 percent record to four games despite a disastrous start. John Stones was recalled by Pep Guardiola for his first club start of the season but the England international’s poor clearance teed up Yoane Wissa to open the scoring after just 22 seconds at the Etihad. 

However, Haaland’s form at the start of the season remains unstoppable, even if the Norwegian just missed out on a record third consecutive hat-trick in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old’s powerful deflected effort brought City level before he showed a combination of strength and skill to shrug off Ethan Pinnock and dink the ball over the onrushing Mark Flekken. 

Erling deprived of hat-trick 

Only the post denied Haaland another hat-trick after half-time but he now has nine goals in four games this season.

