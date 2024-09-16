Players working on mental strength before T20 WC: Kaur

In the last 4-5 overs, the team that are mentally strong win the match

Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian players have been working on their mental strength for a “long time” which should help the team in overcoming hurdles, says skipper Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of the upcoming women’s T20 World Cup next month.

India, who finished as runner-up in the 2020 edition of the tournament, are placed in Group A along with six-time winners and defending champions Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand. “We have been working on mental strength for a long time. The last 3-4 overs are the most crucial. T20 cricket is not a small format; at the end of the day, you are playing 40 overs,” Kaur told Star Sports.

“In the last 4-5 overs, the team that are mentally strong win the match. We have been focusing on this for a while. If we remain mentally stable in those final five overs, we can execute what’s best for us,” she added.

