Harmanpreet Kaur. Pic/PTI

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur remained optimistic that India can grab their maiden global title at the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (October 3-20), and felt that the conditions in the UAE could help them.

The International Cricket Council recently shifted the showpiece event out of Bangladesh owing to the political unrest in that nation.

“Whenever we play on this kind of stage [World Cup], we always want to do well. We have always done well in the past as well, and hopefully, this time we will break that final barrier and go all the way,” Harmanpreet, who was on Tuesday named captain of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, told PTI.

Harmanpreet, 35, did not read too much into the venue shift, and said that the conditions in the UAE are quite similar to India. “We have not played much cricket in the UAE, but the conditions there are going to be similar to Indian conditions. We will see how the conditions play out [there] and try to adjust ourselves to the conditions as soon as possible,” said Harmanpreet, who led India to the final of the 2020 T20 World Cup. Irrespective of the playing conditions, she said that wants the team to dish out a good, positive display at the World Cup.



“As a team, we learn from our defeats and break those barriers that are pushing us back. Hopefully, this time we can express ourselves in a more positive way at the World Cup,” she said.

The Indian team: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

