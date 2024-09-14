Breaking News
Coaches Trott, Stead upset over Afghan-NZ Test washout

Updated on: 14 September,2024 08:48 AM IST  |  Greater Noida
PTI |

Unfortunately, the weather has played its part and it’s made it difficult for us to get a game and we’re very disappointed

Jonathan Trott and Gary Stead

Disappointed and frustrated after rain forced their one-off Test to be abandoned without any play, head coaches of Afghanistan and New Zealand on Friday said only inclement weather was to be blamed for the fiasco as scheduling a match during monsoon season is “always tricky”. “We were very excited to play against New Zealand and put ourselves up against the challenge of that,” Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott said at a joint press conference with his New Zealand counterpart Gary Stead.


Also Read: Azam’s confidence has taken a hit: Dad Moin



“Unfortunately, the weather has played its part and it’s made it difficult for us to get a game and we’re very disappointed. To try and play a Test match at this time of year [monsoon] is always tricky,” he added. On the other hand, Stead said: “It’s frustrating for us. It was our first Test against Afghanistan and we were really excited about that as well. They’ve been great competitors of ours over the last few World Cups as well.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

afghanistan new zealand sports news cricket news

