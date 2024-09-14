Breaking News
Azam’s confidence has taken a hit: Dad Moin

Updated on: 14 September,2024 08:47 AM IST  |  Karachi
PTI |

Then suddenly, after just one match, the entire strategy was changed,” said Moin.

Azam Khan

Former Pakistan Test captain Moin Khan has said his son Azam’s confidence had taken a beating because of the way he was treated over the years.


“I watched the entire [2024] T20 World Cup and the matches leading up to it, and it seemed like Azam was the No. 1 choice for wicket-keeping and batting. Then suddenly, after just one match, the entire strategy was changed,” said Moin.



Also Read: Balaji singled out again!


“Azam wasn’t given a chance to keep wickets after one match and was dropped after getting out on the very first ball [against USA]. Any player can get out on the first ball, but here the tradition of developing players that used to exist is no longer there,” he added.

