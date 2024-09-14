Azam’s confidence has taken a hit: Dad Moin

Then suddenly, after just one match, the entire strategy was changed,” said Moin.

Azam Khan

Former Pakistan Test captain Moin Khan has said his son Azam’s confidence had taken a beating because of the way he was treated over the years.

“I watched the entire [2024] T20 World Cup and the matches leading up to it, and it seemed like Azam was the No. 1 choice for wicket-keeping and batting. Then suddenly, after just one match, the entire strategy was changed,” said Moin.

“Azam wasn’t given a chance to keep wickets after one match and was dropped after getting out on the very first ball [against USA]. Any player can get out on the first ball, but here the tradition of developing players that used to exist is no longer there,” he added.

