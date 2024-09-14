Captain Rajpal picks doubles specialist to play the other section for second consecutive tie as India take on Sweden today; Ramkumar to face Bjorn Borg’s son Leo in 2nd singles

India’s N Sriram Balaji. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Davis Cup: Balaji singled out again! x 00:00

For the second consecutive Davis Cup tie, India are relying on doubles specialist N Sriram Balaji to do the singles duty with captain Rohit Rajpal on Friday deciding to play him on the opening day of the World Group I contest against Sweden along with Ramkumar Ramanathan. Balaji, who competed in singles in Pakistan early this year on grass court, will open the indoor tie with a match against Swedish No. 1 player Elias Ymer (ranked 238) on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

India No. 1 Ramkumar (ranked 332) will take on Leo Borg (ranked 603), the son of legendary Swede Bjorn Borg in the second singles. They have not played against each other before on the ATP Tour. Ramkumar and Balaji will also play doubles on Sunday against Filip Bergevi and Andre Goransson and the reverse singles. However, the doubles line-up could change if the score is 1-1 at the end of Day One.



Rohit Rajpal

India’s top singles player Sumit Nagal made himself unavailable for the tie due to a back issue while the next best option Sasikumar Mukund was not considered for selection. Captain Rajpal said Niki Poonacha, the other singles option, was fit but the team management wanted Balaji to play as part of strategy.

“Niki is fit, the physios have worked hard but the whole purpose is that we do not want to play to their [Sweden] strategy of staying back and play around. We have our own strategy, both these guys like to get in and play from the net. We want to take pressure to the other side,” Rajpal told PTI after the draw ceremony. Rajpal said Poonacha was capable of following the same strategy but he has some other plans for him. “I am keeping a few card close to my chest.”

Also Read: It’s 50-50 v Sweden: India captain Rajpal

Most likely, Poonacha will be asked to play the doubles on Sunday. Rajpal though admitted that he would have liked Ramkumar to open the tie since he is an experienced Davis Cupper. It will be the 15th tie for Ramkumar while for Balaji, it will be only his fourth appearance in Davis Cup. “I would have been happier if Ram had started but under the circumstances, this is also good that Balaji gets their No. 1. If he can deliver, that will be wonderful start,” he said.

USA beat Slovakia to join Germany in last 8

USA secured their place in the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals by winning both singles matches against Slovakia on Friday, a result that sends unbeaten Germany through from the same group. Mackenzie McDonald converted four of his six break points in a 6-4, 6-3 win over Lukas Klein and Davis Cup debutant Brandon Nakashima had eight aces in a 6-3, 6-3 win over Jozef Kovalik. The 2-0 score meant a doubles was not required to decide the Group ‘C’ meeting.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever