On the first day of the drive, 665 banners, posters, hoardings, etc were been removed from across all wards

The campaign is being carried out under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, said an official.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) continued its special drive for the second day to remove unauthorised posters, banners, and hoardings across the city, the officials said.

They said that a total of 422 illegal flex boards and hoardings were removed on the second day of action.

The campaign is being carried out under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, said an official.

The anti-encroachment department, along with all ward offices, is working together to clean up the public spaces, said Deputy Commissioner (Encroachment) Shankar Patole, an official TMC statement said on Wednesday.

The special drive is mainly focused on illegal banners fixed on electric poles, trees, road dividers, and pavements, all of which contribute to visual pollution in the city.

Officials stated that such hoardings not only spoil the city’s appearance but can also cause accidents during storms or strong winds.

Ward-wise details of action taken-

- Naupada-Kopri Ward – 65 hoardings removed

- Wagle Estate – 68 hoardings

- Lokmanya-Savarkar Nagar – 52 hoardings

- Vartak Nagar – 19 hoardings

- Majiwada-Manpada – 10 hoardings

- Uthalsar – 24 hoardings

- Kalwa – 50 hoardings

- Mumbra – 37 hoardings

- Diva – 97 hoardings

The Thane Municipal Corporation had on Tuesday said that it launched a special campaign to remove posters, banners, and illegal signboards across the city. Accordingly, all the posters, banners, and signboards that were dangerously placed on road dividers, pedestrian paths, and trees were taken off.

The TMC, in a statement had earlier said that the campaign has been initiated as posters and hoardings in the city have been defacing the city. On many occasions, these hoardings collapse amid windy conditions, leading to mishaps. In light of this, Rao directed the civic body to remove all the unauthorised hoardings from the city.

The campaign will be continued in the future, too, the Thane civic body informed.

The civic body had said that 665 unauthorised posters and banners were taken down within a single day on Tuesday from its jurisdiction under the drive.