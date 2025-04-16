A portion of the hall's ceiling in a house on the third floor suddenly collapsed and came crashing down on the second floor, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation's assistant commissioner and spokesperson Ajay Sable said

Officials on Wednesday said that an elderly man was injured after the slab of a ceiling in a three-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at Aatam Prakash Apartment in Ulhasnagar area, they said, reported PTI.

A portion of the hall's ceiling in a house on the third floor suddenly collapsed and came crashing down on the second floor, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation's assistant commissioner and spokesperson Ajay Sable said.

A 60-year-old man, Rajkumar Duseja, who was residing in a flat on the second floor of the Thane building, got trapped beneath the debris, he said.

After being alerted, fire personnel and the civic staff rushed to the site and rescued the man from the rubble. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, the official said, reported PTI.

The Ulhasnagar civic body has placed the Thane building under observation to assess the extent of structural damage and to prevent any further incidents, he said, reported PTI.

A detailed inspection by engineers and civic officials will be conducted to determine the safety of the structure, the official said.

Three workers killed as storage unit for pulses fall on them at mill in Yavatmal

In another incident, three workers were killed and two others injured when a steel storage unit for pulses fell on them while they were working at a mill in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, police said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The incident took place at Manorma Jain Dal Mill located in the MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) area in Yavatmal on Tuesday evening, they said. The storage unit broke and fell on five workers, a police official said, reported PTI.

Three workers were killed in the incident. Two other workers suffered injuries and were undergoing treatment in a hospital, the official said.

Two of the deceased were from Madhya Pradesh and one hailed from Wardha district in Maharashtra, the police said.

Part of protective wall around Thane lake collapses; no one hurt, two vehicles damaged

Meanwhile, a portion of a protective wall around a lake in Thane collapsed on April 11, causing damage to two vehicles though no one was hurt, a civic official said.

The incident took place at 6:30 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"A part of the wall 20 feet in length and 8 feet in height collapsed, damaging a two-wheeler and an autorickshaw. The area has been barricaded as a precautionary measure. The PWD is inspecting the site further," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)