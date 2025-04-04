Breaking News
32-year-old arrested for house-breaking, theft cases in Mumbai's Mulund area

Updated on: 04 April,2025 09:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The police have recovered gold worth Rs 14 lakh and 2 kg of silver from the accused. PIC/Rajesh Gupta

The Mulund Police in Mumbai have arrested a 32-year-old man, Rajesh Rajbhar, for his alleged involvement in several house-breaking and theft cases. The police have recovered gold worth Rs 14 lakh and 2 kg of silver from the accused.


According to the police, the matter came to light on March 17 when a resident approached the Mulund Police, reporting that valuables had gone missing from his house.


“We received a complaint from a resident of a high-rise building. Both he and his neighbour stated that valuables from their homes had been stolen during their absence,” a police officer told mid-day.com.


Following the complaints, the police formed teams under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) Vijay Sagar and Senior Inspector Abhay Joshi.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had a history of involvement in various theft cases. Using technical investigations and human intelligence, we apprehended him on March 30 in the Mumbra area,” said Assistant Inspector Sudhir Karande.

The police added that Rajbhar had arrived in the city on March 13 from Varanasi and was allegedly involved in five house-breaking incidents in Mumbai since then.

Rajbhar has been booked under Section 331 (punishment for trespassing or house-breaking) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

 

