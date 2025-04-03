The accused, 41, was subsequently traced to Thane and arrested by Mulund police

Accused has been identified as Piyush Shukla. PIC/RAJESH GUPTA

Listen to this article Mumbai: Drunk man calls police, threatens to blow up control room, held x 00:00

The Mulund police have arrested a man for making a hoax call to the Mumbai police’s control room while he was allegedly intoxicated. Police said that he threatened to blow up the control room. The matter came to light around 1.30 am on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We received information from the control room that they had received a call from Mulund and the caller had abused the on-duty officer who was on call. The accused threatened to blow up the control room. However, nothing suspicious was found. An FIR has been registered,” a senior police officer told mid-day.

The police then raised a manhunt to apprehend the accused. “Considering the seriousness of the situation, several teams were formed to identify and apprehend the accused. With the help of technical assistance, the caller was traced to Thane,” the officer added. The accused, identified as Piyush Shukla, 27, was later arrested by the Mulund police on Wednesday.

“Late on Monday night, Shukla was drunk and had a verbal altercation with an on-duty RPF constable near Mulund station. He then, in a fit of rage, called the control room late at night and abused the on-duty officer on the call,” the senior officer added.

Shukla has been booked under section 351 (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult), and 353 (whoever makes, publishes, or circulates any statement, false information, rumour, or report, including through electronic means) of the BNS, police said.