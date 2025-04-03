Breaking News
Mumbai: How trafficking gang beat security system
Can Mumbai have Japan-style tanks to tackle flooding under rail tracks?
Maharashtra transport department to mandate Marathi public service messages on commercial vehicles
Mumbai weather updates: City to squirm in warm, humid conditions over next 2 days, meteorologists warn
Mumbai: BMC to predict AQI 72 hrs in advance
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Drunk man calls police threatens to blow up control room held

Mumbai: Drunk man calls police, threatens to blow up control room, held

Updated on: 03 April,2025 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The accused, 41, was subsequently traced to Thane and arrested by Mulund police

Mumbai: Drunk man calls police, threatens to blow up control room, held

Accused has been identified as Piyush Shukla. PIC/RAJESH GUPTA

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Drunk man calls police, threatens to blow up control room, held
x
00:00

The Mulund police have arrested a man for making a hoax call to the Mumbai police’s control room while he was allegedly intoxicated. Police said that he threatened to blow up the control room. The matter came to light around 1.30 am on Tuesday.


“We received information from the control room that they had received a call from Mulund and the caller had abused the on-duty officer who was on call. The accused threatened to blow up the control room. However, nothing suspicious was found. An FIR has been registered,” a senior police officer told mid-day.  


The police then raised a manhunt to apprehend the accused. “Considering the seriousness of the situation, several teams were formed to identify and apprehend the accused. With the help of technical assistance, the caller was traced to Thane,” the officer added. The accused, identified as Piyush Shukla, 27, was later arrested by the Mulund police on Wednesday.


“Late on Monday night, Shukla was drunk and had a verbal altercation with an on-duty RPF constable near Mulund station. He then, in a fit of rage, called the control room late at night and abused the on-duty officer on the call,” the senior officer added.

Shukla has been booked under section 351 (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult), and 353 (whoever makes, publishes, or circulates any statement, false information, rumour, or report, including through electronic means) of the BNS, police said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mulund mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK